Dear Editor: In these strange and difficult times it seems that every day it becomes harder and harder to know what is fact and what is fiction.
Did the story actually happen, or were the words and pictures photo shopped? Is one news station more reliable than another, or does that depend entirely on your political persuasion? In the face of all this confusion, where should one look for unbiased straightforward reporting of events? For me, I have found one answer to this question in The Madison County Journal. I know when it comes each week to my Post Office Box (We need to support keeping the USPS alive, but that's a story for another time) it will be filled with informative articles about what is happening in Madison and surrounding counties, editorials from many points of view, happenings in the state legislature and more. The column of question and answers from local candidates has been especially helpful in my voting decisions. With so many aspects of our lives right now up in the air, I want to say a big thank you to Zach Mitcham and The Madison County Journal for being one of the steady things that can be relied upon.
Sincerely,
Maggie Sjoberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.