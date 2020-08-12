I saw the recent picture of one of our county commissioners in last week's newspaper and wonder what Federal regulations that group was so happy about dismantling/ deregulating. Our county depends on federal aid for quality of life, water, air, soil, federal monies for schools, EMS, roads and hospitals. I sincerely wonder why a rural county commissioner as Ms. Theresa Bettis in her role as an elected government representative sees deregulation as something to rejoice in.
Our county, our state, needs federal partnership not less.
I would enjoy knowing Commissioner Bettis' opinion.
Sincerely,
Julie Buffalo
Comer
