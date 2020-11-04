Dear Editor: (To the citizens of Madison County) If you haven’t noticed Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) has found a replacement for the creosote treated cross ties they can no longer burn as fuel.
We now have a new company operating at the GRP facility. Yannuzzi Group based in New Jersey, “a leader in innovation in the demolition industry,” has started operating at the GRP plant. As much as we might wish that they were there to dismantle the plant, it just isn’t so. They are there delivering waste materials from their demolition operations outside of our area.
Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) has asked Yannuzzi to identify the contents of the rail road cars being unloaded at the plant. They have not replied to our request. On Oct. 21, we asked the plant manager at GRP the same question. He replied that, “the cars have certified clean C&D. There are no unpermitted materials in the cars of any kind.” This answer is not acceptable. It does not identify what’s actually in the cars. It just tells us what it’s called.
Sources have told us that the materials in the cars are coming from the northeast part of the country. We were told that there is a lot of demolition waste there but nowhere to dispose of it. Unfortunately for us, Yannuzzi has found Georgia and GRP a great destination for their demolition waste. The citizens of Madison County need to know what’s being brought to our county as fuel for GRP. What’s in these cars, where it comes from and what dangers it might pose to us are all questions that deserve and answer from GRP, real answers not just a name. It appears that the used nowhere to dispose of creosote treated railroad ties have been replaced with used nowhere to dispose of “clean C&D,” what ever that is. We deserve better than this from our good neighbors at GRP.
MCCPC is working hard to make sure that the quality of life we all enjoy in Madison County is protected. To find out more about MCCPC, what we’re doing and how to get involved visit our web site madisoncleanpowercoalition.com or find us on Facebook.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
Editor’s Note: The Journal asked the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to clarify what is being transported to GRP. Karen Hays, the Chief of the EPD Air Protection Branch, replied “The Air Protection Branch was notified by Veolia on Oct. 5 that Georgia Renewable Power had reached agreement with their fuel vendors Bulls Bay and Yannuzzi to deliver fuel material to the Madison facility by rail car. The fuel material is from the northeast and consists of urban green grindings and waste dimensional lumber (class B recycling material). GRP asserted to Veolia that there will be zero treated material of any kind accepted for fuel delivery. GRP expects to receive five-to-10 loads per week initially, eventually ramping up to 25-to-30 rail cars per week.”
