Dear Editor: “….in dedication to being a good steward to the community.” This line is from an article by Georgia Renewable Power executive vice president Carey Davis that appeared in the August 20th Madison County Journal.
The article and this flippant statement by Mr. Davis show just how little real concern he and GRP have for the citizens of Madison County. In the article, after threatening us with what GRP could have done or could do regarding HB 857, he appears to want an award from us for being a dedicated and good steward. If Mr. Davis and GRP were really dedicated to being good stewards to the community, they would have stopped burning railroad cross ties before HB 857 forced them to stop. They also would have considered the negative impact their noise, water, air, land and light pollution would have on the community before building their not-so-green biomass plant here.
Instead they thought only about themselves and the profits to be made. They knowingly hid the truth that their plant would alter and destroy the quality of life for many in the community. The millions of dollars they spent on their project amounts to nothing compared to the negative cost to the health, welfare and quality of life of the citizens of Madison County. Mr. Davis, there will never be an award for that.
If Mr. Davis and GRP really wanted to be dedicated to being good stewards to the community they would turn off the plant today, remove it tomorrow, plant some grass the next day, buy a few cows to graze on it and then leave. Do this Mr. Davis and the citizens of Madison County would gladly present you with an award for being a good steward to the community.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
