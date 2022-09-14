Dear Editor: Republicans have learned that voter roll growth and high voter turnout always push their candidates lower down the rungs of power’s ladder. So they have shepherded in a new flock of voting restrictions in several states since the autumn of 2020.
To diminish voter rolls they discourage new registrations in a number of ways.
To counter turnout they make it harder for a voter to get to polls and harder for them to sign in.
Some eliminate ballot drop boxes. Others obstruct access to polling stations. Some prevent the disabled, for example, from using couriers to deliver their absentee ballots.
Voting restrictions are nothing new. They have come and gone before. They drag a long, dark and shaggy bag of regrettable history, but they are not permanent.
They are as subject to change as the weather. The agents of those changes are called voters, the more the better.
We can take heart in the fact that 67-percent of eligible voters cast votes in 2020,. That was the highest turnout since the year 1900, a year when only men, and only certain ones at that, could vote.
(1) comment
Though it seems we backslide a lot, in the big picture and the long run progress manages to happen. At least we have a system (so far) that allows for change if we, the people, fight hard enough. Unfortunately, we have to fight the dark forces of corruption and deceit along with those we simply disagree with which should be all we have to contend with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.