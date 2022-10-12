Dear Editor: Emily was excited about being pregnant. Sadly, at 10 weeks, she was informed by her doctor that the fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a lethal fetal abnormality in which the fetus does not have a skull. Her doctor told her the fetus would die shortly after birth.
After much thought and prayer, Emily decided to pursue ending the pregnancy. Fearing repercussions under the state “heartbeat” abortion ban, the medical team denied her an abortion. Her pregnancy was beyond six weeks and there was still fetal cardiac activity. Emily had not been raped, nor was her life in immediate danger. In essence, she was told that she had to carry her baby to bury her baby. To end her mental anguish, Emily went out of state to end the pregnancy using money she really didn’t have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.