Dear Editor: President Biden’s budget plan advances a vision of the United States based on the idea that the government should invest in workers, families, and infrastructure to increase the purchasing power of those on the demand side of the economy.

It offers a stark contrast to the theory of the Republicans since the 1980s, that the government should cut taxes and slash government spending to free up capital for those at the top of the economy — on the supply side — with the idea they will use that money to invest in new business that will then hire more workers.

