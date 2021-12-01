Dear Editor: I listened to our president’s speech Sept. 21 to the United Nations (UN). It was filled with the USA’s promises to fix all the world’s “global issues.”
I think our president has forgotten a few universal truths. If a nation’s compass does not point to God, it is off course and headed for destruction. Salvation of nations does not depend on man’s wisdom but on God’s grace, mercy, and holy love; seen best in Jesus Christ. However, at the UN, we heard “bold” solutions to “solve” the chaotic crisis man has created! These solutions did not even call on the need for the small finger of God to be involved. Rather there was much wagging of man’s finger in God’s face, endorsing actions that are an abomination to God. The USA leading in this farce! O’ that we were a pillar of love, mercy and grace unified in giving thanks to the one true God that has shown us great favor.
The global elevation that took place at the September meeting may have brought pride to our leaders and some of our citizens but without God lifting us up we are meaningless if not destructive. Bowing to God’s ways and inviting Him to direct all our ways builds a strong nation that will cast a good light in all the earth.
Bow with me before Him.
Sincerely,
Phil Dougherty
Who's God? Your God? Their God? That God over yonder? When thinking globally, you can't propose that the entire world turn to your God to solve the world's problems when they don't believe in your God. If our president did that and then sat down waiting for "God" to solve the world's problems, nothing would happen. Our president didn't "..... promise to fix all the world’s “global issues.” He offered to try to do certain concrete things as our part to address the world's ills. Joe Biden is a devout Catholic; he worships the same God as you do. What, exactly, are the "abominations" you refer to that go against your God? Or are they against your political party?
