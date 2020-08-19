Dear Editor: I write in response to the letter by Carey Davis, executive vice president of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), in the August 13 edition of The Madison County Journal.
First, I am amazed that you have such a low opinion of our community's intelligence. You spoke for the State of Georgia and railroad associations and stated that they were concerned about the environmental impact of rail ties taking up space in landfills and sitting along railroad tracks. I don’t recall them ever being concerned until they had a chance to make money off their carcinogenic trash. If the situation was truly a concern, why wasn’t an impact study performed? I wonder if they know you are speaking on their behalf. I also wonder if our State General Assembly knows that you just called them inept. Maybe you forgot that they are in office to represent the people, not your company.
Second, let’s talk about all those other power plants that are burning railroad ties for power. According to the EPD, GRP Madison and GRP Franklin were the only two in the state actually burning rail ties. Sure, others had the permit and could have, but they did not. Mr. Carey, it was not difficult to fact check. I will also point out that the plant in Dublin was not sited in the midst of a residential community with schools and daycare centers within a close radius of emission output. The first few months that GRP was burning, daycare workers in the area talked about little children blowing black boogers out their noses. Sounds pretty vile, but we blame that on the burning of creosote in our community. It was that bad. Maybe you would be so bold as to enroll your children in our local schools with that pollution blowing in the air.
Now, about those volatile emissions. In Madison County, there have been 50 start-ups since December. Not everyone knows that when you start back up it takes almost a full 24 hours before emissions are monitored. Pure unadulterated, unmonitored emissions. Sure, you may be in compliance, but you are poisoning the surrounding communities every time you start up. We know because we are breathing your pollution. Every time one of your plants shuts down or “trips,” you kill us a little more.
The community keeps reading your company’s statements about wanting to get along. Yet, we see no evidence of that in your actions. A small group of poisoned, polluted, and tired citizens forced your hand. And we want more. We have asked repeatedly for noise abatement and you put baffles on a stack that makes virtually no noise. How about you take a little of your refinance money and install noise abatement on all eight of your dryers, your ID fans – primary and secondary, and your distribution fans? An investment like that may set you back, but you wouldn’t be dealing with an angry community.
Maybe you would like to meet some of the impacted community and explain to them face to face that the American Lung Association, and numerous other respected health organizations, don’t know what they are talking about? We could discuss the air pollution, water pollution, land pollution, light pollution and noise pollution. You could tell us how well you sleep at night, and we could tell you about waking up from a peaceful sleep with the scent of fire in our homes and the roar of turbines and dryers and fans in our ears. Then you could offer us some cookies and lemonade because that will make our flared asthma/migraines/nosebleeds/respiratory/sleep/dizziness/nausea issues go away.
Your letter was yet another well-worded insult to the residents of our community. We extend to you an invitation to walk in our shoes. Live in our homes, smell the pollution, fear the very water you drink, and enjoy a lovely time on our porches drinking lemonade to the sound of the “beast.”
Sincerely,
Gina Ward, co-chair
Madison County Clean Power Coalition
