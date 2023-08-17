Dear editor,
Mallory Burdette’s well-stated letter in a recent Journal pointed out aspects of our public school system that are usually ignored by proponents of “school choice.”
Advocates of school choice describe in glowing terms the “opportunities” presented by the reduction of education to a product for sale in an open market where entrepreneurial types can find “success.”
They don’t talk about public schools’ increasing success in offering education’s benefits to everyone, including those with special needs.
The private sector will never be able to fill the public one’s big shoes, will never match the public one’s stride when it comes to steady improvements in professional staff development.
The same is true of housing, where the private sector has zero incentive and zero intention to build more affordable shelter.
There are a handful of nonprofit entities that build less expensive dwellings, but until the public sector steps up to the plate we will continue to see more “un-housed residents” hunkered under bridges and camping in empty woodlots.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
