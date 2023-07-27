Dear Editor:

We participated in the survey that Mr. Dougherty and his friends had on display at the Fourth of July festival in Colbert recently. It was interesting to talk to the men at the booth but their survey was seriously flawed and the results that were published in last week’s paper should be taken with a grain of salt.

