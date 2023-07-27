We participated in the survey that Mr. Dougherty and his friends had on display at the Fourth of July festival in Colbert recently. It was interesting to talk to the men at the booth but their survey was seriously flawed and the results that were published in last week’s paper should be taken with a grain of salt.
Not surprisingly, the people who showed up at the booth tended to be people who agreed with their perspectives; we know because we were at the booth across from them the entire day and could not help but hear the discussions. These people are certainly entitled to their opinions but we cannot extrapolate accurately from this one very small sample of Madison County residents what we “believe.” There are over 30,000 people who live here; plus, even if the survey had enough participants to make it viable, we live in a representative democracy, where minority opinions and needs of the powerless in our society are not ignored. (I was born in the deep South at a time when lynching Black people was tolerated by a large part of the population; that didn’t make it acceptable.)
We do not live in a theocracy like Afghanistan or Iran, where one religious group dominates the society and forces its people, especially women, to live by certain fundamentalist principles that do not support healthy, compassionate communities and basic individual freedoms. While I share the Christian faith the men at Mr. Dougherty’s booth espouse, I do not share their dogmatism, and I see their conclusions as the result of dangerous thinking.
A democracy, like a vegetable garden, is strong and healthy in its diversity, and a lot more resilient. We should always aspire to making our county a better place for everyone, not just one particular group. By doing so, we, too, remain resilient . . . and a lot more flavorful.
