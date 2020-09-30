Dear Editor: Margie Richards' column of Sept. 23, “Missing Inspiration and Leadership in our Country,” took me back to 1986. I was in surgery at the moment of Challenger's explosion (emergency appendectomy) after going to the emergency room at midnight. Two days later upon walking a bit down the hospital hall I saw the flag outside at half-staff. I asked the other recovering patients why and they looked at me like I had come out from under a rock as they related the news. No one had told me, I guess to not upset me and hinder my healing.
Later, I learned that the whole thing could have been avoided had the engineers and scientists been listened to. It was Reagan's fault and the fault of those around him impatient to have a big glory moment on television. The delays were inconvenient for them. The people managing the launch knew of the o-ring problem and tried and tried and tried desperately to warn, but were muzzled in favor of pleasing the president, Reagan, and his Republican Party. Sound familiar? One among those brilliant and dedicated workers felt personally responsible for the explosion for his failure to get through to the powers that be. Near the end of his life he went public to say how the guilt ate at him for the rest of his life and to warn, again, to listen to the ones who know what's right and true. Fair warning, still being unheeded today by another Republican president and his Republican supporters. Such leadership only serves to diminish America's greatness little by little over the decades.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
