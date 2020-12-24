Dear Editor: Margie Richards seems to be a nice person and a good writer, but she has got it almost totally backwards in regards to President Trump and Joe Biden. She writes as if Biden can do no wrong, and Trump is the devil’s disciple. The reverse is closer to the truth. She ignores or just doesn't know that Biden is 100 percent in favor of all abortions, even late term and wants all the taxpayers to pay for them. This is true evil. Biden claims to be Catholic, yet the Catholic Church teaches that abortion is a very grave sin.
President Trump, however, is a very strongly opposed to the evils of abortion. He proved it in his appearance and speech this year at the Right-To-Life March. Sixteen days ago at the national tree lighting, President Trump said in his remarks, "For Christians this is a joyous time to remember God’s greatest gift to the world. More than two thousand years ago the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said, ‘Do not be afraid. You have found favor with God.’ The angel told her that you would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable. As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever.
“At Christmas we give thanks to God and that God sent his only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity. More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, his teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe. His divine word still fills our hearts with hope and faith and Christians everywhere still strive to live by Jesus’ timeless commandment to his disciples, ‘Love one another.’"
The Democratic Party Margie knew when she was in her 20s is long gone. I used to appreciate the Democrats when I was in high school. Now the Democrats are the party of atheism, socialism and abortion. To oversimplify, Trump is preaching Christ our Savior — Biden is preaching kill babies. Good thing Mary and Joseph weren't Democrats.
Sincerely,
Joe Costyn
Hull
