Dear Editor: Did President Trump have a really good idea when he suspended payments to the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic? I think that question was best answered by science reporter Kai Kupferschmidt. “This is like suspending firefighters while they are trying to save your house from the flames, pending a review of whether the trucks arrived later than they should.”
A pandemic is not something one country can manage by itself. COVID-19 travels by stealth, spread by asymptomatic carriers, and it does not respect national boundaries. The WHO has been a key player in stopping SARS, Ebola and other potential pandemics, but now we find it necessary to hold back our "enormous" expenditure of $340 million — the operating budget of one rather small hospital.
Our President seems to be behaving like an 8 year old – ranking his “natural ability” above that of physicians who have spent decades of their lives studying epidemiology. Like an 8 year old, he is constantly looking for someone else to blame for this rolling disaster – the Chinese, the WHO, anyone. The Center for Disease Control's models of COVID-19 currently predict that, by the end of this month, the daily death rate will be nearly twice what it is now. But that isn't what the 8 year old wants to hear. So, he stops up his ears and tells us were returning to normal.
It seems to be typical of President Trump to find an 8 year old's solutions to problems. He hears that Clorox kills the virus and suggests, “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?"
There's nothing new, here. Someone says there are illegal aliens crossing the border. Trump says, “Build a wall.” Any 8-year-old might have thought of that. Someone explains that doing anything about climate change will cost his friends with oil wells a lot of money. Trump says, "It's nonexistent!” We insist it does exist. So Trump says, “There is some, something. It depends on how much. It also depends on how much it's going to cost our companies." An 8-year-old's solutions, one after the other, from the President of the United States.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
