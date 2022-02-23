Dear Editor: February is a wintry month made special by our nation’s recognition of the contributions of African Americans. Black History Month is a great opportunity to celebrate at the national, state, and local levels, and since Georgia has been home to some of the greatest Black thinkers, leaders, musicians, and creative artists this country has known, we are in special standing historically.
The world is a better place thanks to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ray Charles, James Brown, Little Richard, Jessye Norman and Otis Redding. Women like Dr. Shirley McBay, a brilliant mathematician for whom the UGA Science Library is now named, and Mary Frances Early, for whom the UGA College of Education is now named, are two important female leaders. Raphael Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, is making his mark as well.
Lesser-known Blacks made huge contributions, too, including members of the King engineering family who built many of our state’s covered bridges, most notably, the beautiful bridge at Watson Mill State Park. Countless farm laborers, teachers, and ministers have also contributed to Madison County’s history.
We would like to salute the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship, specifically, this year. This group of committed pastors and church leaders has, for over twenty years, dedicated themselves to the betterment of our county; they represent ten Madison County churches that have been active without interruption for over 150 years. This portrait of the current active members was made by Michael Wilson during the summer of 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Carlton.
“We got tired of hearing that all Black men are either in jail or going to prison,” one member explained. “We knew supporting each other in Christ was the best way to get our message of hope out.”
Since 2020, the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship has nurtured the people of Madison County with scholarships, financial support in case of house fire, recognition of dedicated service by various citizens, the annual Martin Luther King Day event, and a summertime Fun Day for all. They also support the Madison County Senior Center by donating gifts each Christmas.
So, hats off to this dedicated group of men who reach out across social barriers and bring hope and support to our rural community. These men are an important part of Madison County history and America’s history.
Sincerely,
Melissa Tufts
Conolus Scott, Jr.
