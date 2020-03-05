Dear Editor: This letter is to express disappointment and disapproval concerning the board of commissioners move to declare Madison County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Disapproval because the word sanctuary is itself being dishonestly used to suggest that gun rights in Madison County are under siege or in danger of being taken away when there is no such threat in our county or anywhere else in our state.
Disappointment because our county commissioners have dragged this “issue” from the fringes of the Internet into our government complex to publicly thumb their noses at other communities — other United States communities — that have elected to offer real sanctuary to fellow human beings who are suffering.
Disapproval because our commissioners are considering a resolution that goes far beyond their mandate as our elected representatives; in the process declaring themselves legal experts in interpreting the Second Amendment.
Disappointment because our commissioners presume to speak on my behalf, making the illogical argument that the Constitution can itself be used as an excuse not to follow the laws of the United States.
Having recently shown genuine leadership in responding to citizens' concerns over Georgia Renewable Power’s practice of burning used railroad ties under the pretext of providing clean energy, it is truly disappointing to see our commissioners undertake such a divisive measure under the pretext of serving our citizens.
At least one commissioner should have the fortitude to stand against this disingenuous, fear-based initiative, and at least one more should have the honesty to recuse himself from voting, given his own involvement in selling, as the resolution has it, “firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition.”
Commissioners should be reminded that as elected officials in a representative democracy you are charged with doing the right thing, the thing that comports with our best values as a society. You are not charged with bending your vote to encourage a misguided, unnecessary fear, even if it is supported by a majority in the heat of the moment. Voting to approve such a resolution might be popular in the short term, but it casts a dark, backward-looking shadow on the community you serve.
Sincerely,
Michael Hill
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.