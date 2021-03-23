Dear Editor: I begin this letter by saying I am not a member of any political party nor have I made any donations to any political party. I am, like many Americans, one who cherishes the heritage of our country and desires its peace and prosperity.
Having said that, I would like to address the matter of the election fraud that I believe has taken place in our country. I am not talking about voting machines, absentee ballots or ballot dumps in the wee hours of the morning, but rather what seems to be the deliberate election fraud perpetrated upon the American people by the leaders of the Democrat Party. I believe fraud was committed that put a man in the White House who seems to be unable to think clearly and who cannot make sound decisions. This is the fraud I would like to address.
Here are some of the things I have seen that cause me to believe that the Democrat Party committed election fraud by deliberately misrepresenting the ability of Joe Biden to serve as President —
I believe that the leaders of the Democrat Party knowingly and willfully ran Joe Biden as their candidate for President of the United States even though they knew that his mental acuity is not what it should be. For some time his inability to think clearly has been obvious to even the most casual observer. Nevertheless, they nominated him to be their candidate for President of the United States.
I believe that during the Presidential campaign they presented Joe Biden as someone who was capable of carrying out the awesome duties of the Presidency, though they knew otherwise.
I believe this may be why they are keeping Joe Biden out of the eye of the public as much as possible. They know that, if they allow him to make public appearances and speak freely, people will see more clearly his inability to answer questions without assistance. It is apparent that he is often very confused when speaking. No one can honestly dispute this.
I believe his apparent inability to think clearly may be why he has not yet given a State of the Union Address. He has delayed his address to Congress longer than any President since Franklin Delano Roosevelt At the time of this writing, he has still not announced the date of his first Constitutionally required State of the Union report to Congress.
I believe this may also be why he has yet to have an open press conference where members of the press can freely ask him questions. At the time of this writing he has gone 61 days without having a public question and answer news conference in which reporters are free to ask questions that have not been submitted for preapproval by White House staff.
I believe his inability to think quickly and clearly may be why, when reporters try to ask Biden questions, his aides shut down reporters and hustle him away from them.
I believe this may be why when Joe Biden volunteered to take questions from reporters at the White House, the video feed was immediately cut.
I believe this may be why Joe Biden recently referred to Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”
I believe this may be why, prior to the inauguration, Biden referred to Kamala Harris as “President elect Harris.”
I believe this may be why, prior to the inauguration, he spoke of the “Harris-Biden administration” and a “Harris administration together with Joe Biden.”
There is far more at stake here than most Americans realize. This is not about politics. This is not about which political party has control of the White House. This is about the election fraud, which put a man in the Oval Office who obviously is having a great deal of trouble thinking.
I believe his inability to think clearly is endangering the life of everyone in our country and the life of everyone in the world. Make no mistake about this. Do not minimize the danger we are in. This is not about "gaffes." The danger is real and the danger is imminent. Joe Biden is the one person who has his finger on the trigger of America's nuclear arsenal. One misstep, one misstatement or one misunderstanding between him and other world leaders could cause the annihilation of one third of the human race within one hour. We, the American people, must make certain that the one person who has been given the ability to unleash global destruction must be able to think clearly and must be able to make sound decisions in seconds.
In his first few weeks in the White House Joe Biden has already stepped closer to war with Russia by insulting Vladimir Putin. Biden said he believes Putin to be a killer and that he has no soul. Biden has also threatened Putin by saying, “He will pay a price.” As a result of this, Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States. Russia has also deployed its entire Black Sea fleet of submarines putting itself on a firmer footing for war. The commander of the Black Sea fleet stated that this deployment is, “unprecedented.”
If Joe Biden is indeed suffering from dementia or some other condition that is causing him say the things he is saying and do the things he is doing, we must pray for him and his family. This is a terrible affliction that is to be taken very seriously. Many of us have seen the toll that it takes upon those who have the affliction and how their families also suffer.
Then, for the good of our country and the world, we the American people should demand that Joe Biden be examined by a panel of impartial medical professionals in order to determine if he is in fact mentally able to serve as President. If he is found to be incapable of making sound decisions, he should resign or be removed as provided by the mechanism found in the 25th amendment to the Constitution.
This is a matter that should be of the greatest concern to every American.
Sincerely,
Glenn Guest
Comer
