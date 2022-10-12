Dear Editor: State Senator Frank Ginn, double dipping as Madison County's Industrial Development Authority Director, has brought just one industry to Madison County. This dirty biomass plant began burning railroad ties, releasing carcinogens over parts of Clarke, Franklin and Madison counties.
Concerned citizens planned a meeting, expecting 50. 300 showed up!
In the face of public outcry, Ginn and Commissioner Doster were unmoved by health and safety concerns. Doster stood by the door, looking down his nose. Ginn offered plant tours.
Ginn, ex-commission chairman John Scarborough, commissioners Derek Doster and Brian Kirk, and then-commissioners Tripp Strickland and Theresa Bettis stonewalled. They even refused to reinstate a noise ordinance, overturned before the plant's start-up. Neighbors were being driven out of their homes by the plant's racket.
People wondered out loud why elected officials were siding with the plant's new owners over long-term residents who worried about health effects. Were there financial considerations? It was Alan Powell, not Ginn who championed a bill through the legislature that banned burning railroad ties in Georgia
The plant continues burning wood waste. It spews toxins polluting Clarke, Jackson and Madison Counties. They dump industrial waste into our waterways. By bringing that plant here, Ginn has caused more environmental damage than anything since the boll weevil.
The plant was supposed to broaden the tax base. Our taxes went up anyway.
This summer, Ginn unsealed a bid to a competitor before a water line contract was awarded. Recently Ginn appropriated $30,000 worth of steel beams for his own personal use. These came from two local bridge replacements, and were paid for by taxpayers. Ginn chairs the senate transportation committee. Are these unseemly acts only the tip of the iceberg?
If District Attorney Parks White has endorsed Ginn in his reelection bid, then White must recuse himself and bring in the GBI or other law enforcement to investigate whether a pattern of corruption exists. Voters deserve to know.
John Norton and Harriet Jenkins Gray
