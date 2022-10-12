Dear Editor: State Senator Frank Ginn, double dipping as Madison County's Industrial Development Authority Director, has brought just one industry to Madison County. This dirty biomass plant began burning railroad ties, releasing carcinogens over parts of Clarke, Franklin and Madison counties.

Concerned citizens planned a meeting, expecting 50. 300 showed up!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.