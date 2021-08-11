Dear Editor: This morning I read Zach Mitcham’s "Time to end the perverse incentives of the online information economy," and the section about dwindling geography-based journalism being tied to rabid partisanship particularly resonated with me. I think we are all suffering from the loss of community connection he described, along with the psychological and emotional toll of these rage-driven social media platforms. I too remember a time when a person's politics were personal rather than public, and people's personal convictions informed their politics, rather than the other way around.
I think this change in our society and the "rabid partisanship" he described has gone so far as to enrage many people to the point of prioritizing political agendas above the wellbeing of our kids and communities. After the terrible losses and suffering of 9/11, our country experienced unity and connection in an effort to overcome and rise above that horrific event. That was of course before everyone had a smartphone in his pocket. But now, facing the losses and suffering of this pandemic with phones in hand, we are viciously tearing each other apart. And while our time is being spent throwing insults around online instead of working together toward solutions, the platforms are making enormous profits. It's sickening. The most distressing thing to me though, is that our children have become the pawns in all this mess.
This is evident in the battles being waged all around the country over COVID guidelines at schools. As you know, Madison County is returning to pre-pandemic operations for the 2021/2022 school year. Their guidelines are based on the fact that the state of emergency has been lifted in Georgia, and the "significant improvement of the state of public health." The problem though, is that yes, there was an improvement in June, but since then the situation has worsened again. The number of cases is actually higher now than at this time last year. According to the Georgia Department of Public health, as of Aug. 4, Madison County has 21 confirmed cases, whereas on August 4, 2020, there were 11 confirmed cases.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics are both recommending universal indoor masking for everyone in schools, but our school system is ignoring that advice. Why? I have emailed Michael Williams and the Board of Education with these questions, and Mr. Williams has responded, "We will continue to monitor Covid cases and make adjustments to our guidelines as progress throughout the year." Board of Education member Byron Lee replied, "I have six children (12 and under) in our school system and I am very comfortable with sending them to school with the 21-22 guidelines. Four of my children will be attending Comer with your family."
The only reasons the administration has provided for its guidelines are personal comfort levels (Byron Lee), "an improvement in the number of positive Covid cases. Cases in Madison County have decreased over the summer compared to this time last year," (Michael Williams in an email to me on 7/23), and the lifting of the state of emergency in Georgia. Personal comfort is fine for personal decisions, but it is not appropriate for public health decisions. The single concrete metric cited (number of positive cases) is no longer true. The lifting of the state of emergency has nothing to do with medical advice. This is like the lack of accountability for the big tech platforms Mitcham described in his article. They can publish anything they want, with no regard to reliable, quality information. They have no accountability. The district's COVID guidelines also lack accountability, and they have not been derived from any sources of quality information. Mr. Williams has not been able to satisfactorily answer any of my questions about where these guidelines have come from and what the statement "We will continue to assess our COVID data and adjust guidelines as needed” actually means.
I have asked what specific metrics were being used to determine if and when the guidelines would be adjusted, and at what point in those metrics the guidelines would be adjusted. They didn't have any specifics. There is no evidence-based decision making or data-driven plan. They have not communicated with the community what will happen, when it will happen, or why it will happen. The guidelines will be changed "accordingly" and "as needed," but there is no definition of what "accordingly" and "as needed" actually mean. MCCSS leadership needs to be responsible to the community to be clear and to make public health decisions based on more than the personal comfort levels of those in the leadership positions. They need to be seeking and following the advice of health professionals. I have asked if any school nurses, local physicians, infectious disease specialists, pediatricians, or anyone from our local hospitals was consulted in the creation of these guidelines, but I have not received an answer.
What is clear is that something more akin to "platform-based news sharing" rather than an "old-form journalistic model" is behind these guidelines. I do not see evidence of careful research or a reasoned approach to the creation of these guidelines, and it has left many of us in an impossible situation. I can either send my two children to Comer Elementary, to an environment where their safety is not the top priority, or I can . . . homeschool? That is not a viable economic option for us. Change school districts? Moving is a slow process and a major life decision. It does not help me with the start of school. It is an impossible decision.
For the people living in districts requiring masks who argue that their personal rights are being taken away, what is the choice they're faced with? They can either send their children to a safe school environment in a cumbersome and uncomfortable mask that they disagree with, or they could homeschool or move. I think our society has its priorities all mixed up when we're willing to risk the health and safety of our kids and communities so that we don't give up an inch of our rights. Just like some may see Kenneth Zeran's court case as a victory for free speech, many see the lack of safety measures at the school as a victory for personal rights. But just as in Zeran's case, the innocent here, the students, are the ones who are paying the price.
I have sent emails with cited sources to the superintendent and board of education. I have sent emails to my kids' principal. They are answering my questions with administrative platitudes or are ignoring them altogether. I created a petition asking the district to adopt the CDC's guidelines for schools, which I respectfully shared but was (predictably) viciously attacked online about it, and it was often deleted. Our community desperately needs to address this issue through a nonpartisan lens, with the goal of taking care of each other and our community. The price of not doing so is too high.
I have attempted to bring attention to the issue, but my individual voice has been easily ignored. Would you help the concerned citizens of the county in asking the Madison County Charter School System to be clear and accountable in its COVID guidelines?
Thank you very much for your attention and for your commitment to local, quality journalism.
Sincerely,
Lizzie Ross
