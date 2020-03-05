Dear Editor: I read with considerable glee the proposed and preposterous “gun sanctuary” resolution that somehow found a place on the Madison County Board of Commissioners agenda.
The slightest tug on the thin veil that drapes the ludicrous posture the resolution takes exposes the whole document as a pure pile of machine made, boilerplate bull droppings.
Those droppings can be shoveled from the floor of numerous right-wing, “think tank” feedlots that clutter the American countryside. The feed is pure pulp fiction with no factual ingredients and not a trace of truth. The droppings steam with fear, hatred and resentment. Even a passing whiff of their toxic vapors can cloud vision and confuse thoughts.
It is funny that the commission might imagine its opinion of the Second Amendment could hold sway over any sheriff’s action or any court’s proceeding.
This commission has been sold some real lemons lately by some smart types from other places, and I cannot imagine they might dream this resolution’s posturing will land them in the winner’s circle of anyone’s steeplechase.
Jim Baird
Comer
