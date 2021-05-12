Dear Editor: The Madison County Senior Center would like to extend a giant thank you to the Madison County Sheriff's Department for hosting the first-ever “Firearms for Seniors” class Thursday, April 29 at their training facility.
Sheriff Michael Moore and Lt. Jason Luke organized an educational and fun firearms safety course for 20 members of the senior center. They, along with other deputies and instructors, made our seniors feel safe and more prepared to operate handguns and more knowledgeable about gun laws in Georgia.
Sheriff Moore provided extra motivation on the range by promising lunch to anyone able to hit a special sticker he placed on their targets. Seven shooters managed to hit the bullseye! We hope to see this type of community collaboration in the future as COVID restrictions continue to be lifted and our seniors are feeling more secure being out and about.
Thank you to again to Sheriff Moore, Lt Luke and the following: Instructor Harry Carter, Instructor Merle Tyson, Sgt. Justin Hanley, Lt. Brandon Hanley, Captain Jimmy Patton, Chief Deputy Jeff Vaughn, Deputy Lauren Peeples Townsend, who photographed the event, and The Pig for the delicious lunch they provided.
Sincerely,
Kelsey Tyner
Senior center director
Jennifer Lastinger
Senior center assistant director
