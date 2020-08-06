Dear Editor: This letter is in response to The Madison County Journal July 30 article, What Now? Power company Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), residents wait for action from Gov. Kemp on HB 857.
So much "doublespeak" was coming from the mouth of GRP president, Steve Dailey, that I thought I was reading George Orwell's 1984. I'm not going to waste my breath refuting all of Mr. Dailey's "alternate facts" in this letter. Instead, I want to focus on this statement that Mr. Dailey made, "Cause we're not going to get into a big battle when and if he (Kemp) signs it (HB857)." Is this finally the truth you are speaking, Mr. Dailey?
Your neighbor.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
