Dear Editor: Thanks to Zach Mitcham for his thorough story about an insider’s view of operations at the “twin sisters” power generation plants in Madison and Franklin counties.
The company's response was predictably arrogant and dismissive. It was very like the company’s response to pesky state regulators’ citations and fines related to environmental damages that the two plants’ operations have wrought.
The operators’ stumbling and bumbling burst from the starting gates of its race toward operational viability makes a picture of a losing horse with less and less chance of even making the finish line.
In the stands a shamefaced cluster of disappointed bettors are throwing their tickets in the air with disgust.
The so-called renewable power generation business looks more and more like the hapless and increasingly feckless nuclear power generation one. Even the most casual observer can tell that the nuclear plant builder/operators are lost deep in the woods in their decades-long effort to attain a safe and productive status.
According to watchdog Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, the nuclear Plant Vogtle is in trouble again in its struggle to become a viable operation. The BREDL website has posted notice of a hearing to be held July 1, 2020 before the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board. In February, Southern Company requested a license amendment from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, seeking to reduce safety margins by narrowing what it called the "seismic gap" between Vogtle's Unit 3 nuclear island and adjacent concrete structures. BREDL has filed motions before that board in opposition to the request. ‘Vogtle has finally admitted that the sheer weight of the nuclear island building is causing it to sink into the red Georgia clay,’ said Arnold Gundersen, an independent nuclear power plant engineer who provided analysis of the structural problems at Vogtle's Unit 3. He added, ‘It is figuratively and literally sinking under its own weight. Islands are not supposed to sink.’
Compared to these two power-generation schemes, solar and wind power look better and better.
Jim Baird
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.