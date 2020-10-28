Dear Editor: (To the taxpayers of Madison County). I would like to take this opportunity to clarify some statements and issues regarding the local homestead exemption initiative on the ballot Nov. 3. This exemption will give an additional $8,000 of the assessed value of any qualified property owner, aged 70 or older, over the current exemption already in place. At this year's millage the exemption would be an estimated $260.72 for incorporated property and an estimated $245.92 for unincorporated property.
When the committee started looking for ways to get relief to our senior citizens, several different approaches were reviewed and discussed. The one common ground for each of them was to make sure there would be as little impact as possible to the taxing authorities. I vowed to absorb the brunt of any loss of value by completely changing my collection process. I stand by that now. Our office has drastically reduced payment plans, required higher upfront payments for the plans we accept. I have scheduled two additional tax sales for this digest to insure the taxing authorities are as close as possible to 100 percent collected before the June sale. I promised single year collections to enable these authorities to accept this exemption. I intend to honor those promises. If you owe taxes on real property, personal property, mobile homes, or timber, every effort will be made to collect before mid year.
Now for some numbers. At the beginning it was determined there were 1,466 people in the county that could conceivably apply for this exemption. By the time it went to legislation, that number was down slightly to around 1,435. But for the sake of worst case I will hold to the higher number. Let's use this year's millage rate as an example. If all 1,466 people came in, applied, and were approved for this exemption, and by some chance all of them were in incorporated parcels the impact to the current digest would be approximately $385,215.52. The actual estimated percentage of incorporated versus unincorporated is roughly nine percent incorporated to 91 percent unincorporated. Of the $385,215.52, roughly 53 percent is the BOE, 46 percent is the BOC, and 1 percent is the IDA. This is an extremely rounded estimate, the decimals run forever. $204,164.23 would be apportioned to the BOE, $177,199.14 to the BOC, and $3,852.16 to the IDA. Again these are estimations, the actual dollar amount will vary slightly. All the above numbers are conjecture due to the fact that this exemption will take place in 2021 if voted in, and we do not have a digest or a millage rate for 2021taxes. Remember though, this year's numbers were up over four percent and will most likely increase again next year. Through Jan. 1, 2020 to October 16, 2020, this office has collected $293,185.36 in prior year taxes for the BOE, $255,836.32 for the BOC, and $5,571.80 for the IDA. This does not include delinquent collections for 2019 or interest and penalty for 2019. At each committee meeting I gave current figures to the membership. There were never less than three BOE members present at each meeting. The bottom line is that for the seven years I was responsible for collecting, 2019-2013, this office has collected just over $1,797,000 in excess of the total digest requirement for the taxing authorities. And made sure it was paid out in a timely fashion. Any exemption is a loss in value, but the fact of the matter is that loss is absorbed by the taxpayers that cannot receive the exemption, be it homestead, conservation, disabled veteran, or such. There was a push by the BOE to accept the initiative if it was made income based. This would have excluded just under 400 taxpayers of the estimated 1466. I did not support this for two reasons. First I felt this was a one shot deal, so I wanted all I could get for as many as I could. Secondly, and most importantly, a huge portion of those people that were to be excluded were in the agriculture industry. Any man or woman still farming at 70 years old needs all the help they can get. Regardless of conservation or homestead, and contrary to some people's opinion, there is no huge money in farming. Take a person working from can to can't see seven days a week, 365 days a year, having to pay their own medical insurance, maintain the basic lifestyle we all crave, and have to depend on weather, feed prices, equipment costs, whatever. It is a choice they made. There is great satisfaction in watching a fresh planted field turn green, or letting a house full of birds go knowing you will make top five, or watching that load of fall calves unloading down the chute. But all this comes at great effort and cost. These folks deserve the same exemption. Agriculture made us the county we are. Maybe instead of mentioning a millage rate increase, the BOE could have looked at maybe tightening the belt strings and cutting back some costs. Or maybe called for leadership to finally make an effort for viable and productive business to relieve home owning taxpayers. They are right, all this residential grow impacts them mightily. Viable commercial, retail, industry, in our part of the world would make a huge difference. As long as I've lived here, it's been talked about, but roof tops still pay the bills.
The fact of the matter is I love this county with all I have. Everything I am, everything have accomplished is due to Madison County. This exemption is for the grandmother on Paoli Road raising three grandkids on $700 a month social security. It's for the man and woman on Farm Road trying to live and stay happy and healthy on not much more than that. It's for the farmer and his wife on Transco Road, married 60 plus years and never having children, paying full taxes and having to sell a beautiful farm down to 20 acres just to hang on to something in case they had to go to a nursing home. It's for the dozens and dozens of folks just like these. It's for BOE, BOC, IDA retirees as well. Any qualified applicant will receive it if it passes. I wish it could be more. Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely,
Lamar Dalton
Madison County Tax Commissioner
