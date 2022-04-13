Dear Editor: Most county comprehensive plans include community work goals and land use projections expressed by color-coded future land use maps.
Every parcel thus color-coded has its use future sketched, if not etched, on a kind of stone. Those labels affect value, so use color labels should be open, at every turn of change of use, to public review and approval.
I’ve heard local officials say, ironically, in discussion of growth inevitability, that they want to keep it “like it is.”
Current county commissioners appear to think that better definition of use by color-coded maps makes a clearer path for them through the thick and thorny bush of use approval.
This county was ambushed by a color map’s misinterpretation before, in the notable case of the Georgia Renewable Power plant, rushed to erroneous approval by a hungry, thin-ribbed commission. The site was color coded for industrial but not for the actual use of waste disposal. That commission went into debt to bring us an outside waste operator that had posed as a green business.
That business is still coping and responding to organized public demands that its operation take responsibility and diminish its environmental impact. To its credit, plant waste consumption volume has declined due to market changes. Its main fuel source now is ground-up pine trees. Its wastewater status is still under state review, Its application cited a disposal method illegal for even household laundry water waste.
Future use maps can often override local opposition. The benefits usually accrue to the developer when his project matches the map color. The more area gets map color coded, the lower the local voice volume on the issue at hand.
Some think planning should be more sketched than etched, and just on paper instead of in stone.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
