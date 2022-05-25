Dear Editor: For the class of 2022, the best advice I can give is to run. It seems that every year when it is time for a new group of young graduates to enter the world, things are getting worse, with this year being no exception. But there is no need to go through the headlines. Everyone knows what’s going on.
So let's get to what is important to you, young graduates, and the promise that you hold for the future. Who knows what important contribution some graduate will make to the improvement of society? That is why it is so important for you to continue your education after graduation.
Pick the school that will best meet your career needs, hopefully one that has good football program. That would be a good perk, or, like some graduates from a certain school in Atlanta, your fall reunion trips will not be too much fun.
But to be fair to that school, their graduates as other schools, make a difference in our world. Engineers are now rebuilding our very world with new technology that now and in years to come will help move us out of the fossil fuel age.
While we are a long way from not needing oil as our primary source of energy, we are building more fuel-efficient engines that will help reduce our carbon footprint, which we must do to stop climate change.
Russia used the security threat posed by NATO and Ukraine as their excuse to invade that country, but the biggest threat facing Russia is coming from climate change, as seen by the devastating wildfires in Serbia last year and starting again this year.
Going along with wildfires are droughts and flooding, with damage to the global food supply being their greatest damage. Ongoing research in agriculture is producing higher-yielding crops and more damage resistant to the effects of climate change.
New medical research has brought about new treatment into the diseases that we face that a few years ago would not have been available to doctors. As seen by the quick development of the vaccine for COVID-19, using as a base technology from years ago, with countless lives saved from the vaccine. But the million plus lives that we have lost should not have happened, caused by the politicization of the pandemic between the Democrats and Republicans.
This should be a lesson for all of us, as any graduates going into journalism and politics, to keep to a higher standard of ethics and work for the greater good, but not to sell out to any political movement.
The United States is a nation now of great diversity with equal rights for everyone. That has to be balanced with the common good of our nation. So graduates, have respect and tolerance for other people as you find your way in this life.
As always, remember to keep your family and friends close and have faith in God. God Bless.
Sincerely,
Terry D. Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.