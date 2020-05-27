Dear Editor: After graduation, the Class of 2020 like those that have come before them, with years of learning in school are now ready to enter the world where they will continue their educations, begin careers and families while also learning about life's lessons.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic all have had to learn about life's lessons.
None of this year's class would have thought that this is how their senior year would end, with so many of the normal and highly anticipated events not happening. But as with all events in life for better or worse, there is always a chance to learn from them.
The lessons to be learned here by this year' s graduates are to be fexible and have great patience. Because as they have seen with this pandemic, life will change your plans without a moment’s notice. Plus, live your lives with no fear, as one of America's greatest presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt said. "That The Only Thing We Have To Fear Is Fear Itself.”
These are words for any generation, especially ours, as we cope with the effects of this global pandemic. During such times as these, we all have to dig down deeper and show fortitude and show some of our best qualities such as compassion and self-sacrifice, as countless people have in all areas.
Unfortunately, some people have shown some of our worse qualities, from greed in hoarding supplies and being self-centered in violating protective guidelines to some news networks still spinning the news to support their political agenda or our government showing poor leadership in being prepared and the handling of the pandemic.
Being prepared is the key for any successful outcome or lessening the effects of any emergency. For example, if President Roosevelt had not already began the war preparations of our nation before our eventual involvement in World War II, then the outcome of that war might have been different.
For all of the tragedy of this pandemic, it will be a very serious warning shot across the bow for us that we need to be better prepared for the next pandemic or other emergency that we will face in this promising but dangerous 21st Century.
How we prepare and what we do in the next 20 to 40 years, will tell how well we will cope with climate change, a new world economy due to the artificial intelligence of robotic automation and the end of the fossil fuel age. We will also see advancements in food production, new medical research and the space exploration of our solar system.
So, this is the world that you graduates will enter into, one not to be feared but prepared for. Take life's lessons of being fexible when you make your plans and if something does happen to change them, have the patience to work through to your goals.
Be your own person and stand for what you believe in on issues whether in politics or religion, but also have respect for what other people stand for. If your beliefs are in conflict with someone, then learn how to reach a workable compromise.
Hopefully, these ideas will help you along on the road of life. Also, for the rest of us, remember to try to set a good example for our young people as we try to build a better world. As always and especially in these troubled days, keep your family and friends close and have faith in God. God bless!
Sincerely,
Terry D. Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.