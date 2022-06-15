Dear Editor: The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is to guide the process and direction of the comprehensive land use plan from the viewpoint of Madison County’s citizens. It is to be representative of the community, according to the introductory presentation made by Hall Consulting at the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this year. After obtaining a list of steering committee membership, it appears that the representation on the 15-member steering committee needs some work. There is not an issue with the people selected to the committee by our commissioners. They all seem to be good people.
The commissioners did not send out a call to the community for steering committee representation. They made the appointments. About half of the steering committee membership is composed of farmers or farm interest groups. The others are representatives of city governments and a smattering of business and education interests and one realtor. We can see from the heavy representation of farmers that the commissioners are steering the steering committee in the direction of farm interests. I, like many others, want to see the county maintain an agricultural focus. But it isn’t fair to the more than 90 percent of the rest of Madison County citizens to have so many farmers and farm interests on the steering committee. It seems like an attempt at pre-designation of the results of our planning. There are plenty of other interest groups in the county concerned with land use and county resources that have no representation on the steering committee.
One glaring deficiency, in my opinion, is the complete dismissal of any minority and ethnic representation on the committee. All of the representatives are white. I don’t believe this was intentional, but one of every eight people in our county is non-white or of another ethnicity. This demonstrates a lack of sensitivity by our commissioners to these important members of our community, who may have special knowledge, expertise and background to help us with planning for the future. It is insulting and should be corrected.
The steering committee will have the opportunity to interview “stakeholders” to gain mare information. But a short interview with a stakeholder does not replace the impact that a full committee representative can have as the steering committee tracks through the planning process. I hope the people will contact their commissioners and demand that the steering committee be brought into better balance and be more representative of our many community interests, as promised in the beginning.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
