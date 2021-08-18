Dear Editor: Since there have been no articles complaining about the noise from Madison Biomass (GRP), I would imagine the rest of the world may think that everything is just fine. Those of us that live close to the plant, like myself about a half mile are still having to listen to the noise.
While most of the county was having a good night’s sleep we were awakened at 1 a.m. Saturday morning by the loud sound of pressure being released. This went on for an hour stopped and started back. At 1:15a.m. I measure 77 decibles on my back porch, 46 inside my house. Needless to say I did not get a good nights sleep. So no everything is not OK with Madison Biomass. We still have to put up with their noise. Again I would like to thank those responsible for putting that plant in our neighborhood and making our lives miserable and taking away our quality of life. Please don't do us anymore favors; well just one stop the noise.
Sincerely,
Ted Fowler
