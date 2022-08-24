Dear Editor: (To Madison County citizens) The comprehensive plan planning and development continues. Public involvement has been terrific and is proving to be an important factor in determining the direction the plan is taking. The next workshop will be held Sept. 8 at the Union Baptist Church located at 2900 Ga. Hwy 106, Hull, Ga. 30646. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. The agenda is not complete but Marilyn Hall had this to say about the meeting, “We can expect to present the final list of issues/needs and work on Character Areas. The Character Area exercise will involve a mapping exercise.”
Here is an explanation of what a “character area” is and how mapping plays a part in it.
A “character area” helps to ensure that any development in the area is consistent with the existing character of the area and supports the preferences of the community on design and land use patterns and commercial characteristics. This information can then be used to develop a map that will help identify the features that create local distinctiveness and give the landscape its unique sense of place.
This meeting is open to everyone concerned about the future of Madison County. It is the first step in combining the information collected at the towns and workshop meetings. This meeting is important!
It will set in motion the direction the comprehensive plan is going to take. Plan on being there to make sure the comp plan goes in a direction that’s best for all of us. Don’t forget to spread the word about this meeting and its importance.
Our plan for the future needs all of us to be part of it.
