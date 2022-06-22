Dear Editor: It has been a privilege and an honor to serve this county for the last 35 years as a volunteer firefighter, crash rescue, first responder, and for the last 25 years as your deputy coroner.
In that time, I have been allowed to enter your lives during the most tragic of times. I have wept with you and prayed with you and for you. As a coroner, I entered at the end of your loved ones life and many times had to reconstruct the end of that life line back to the beginning.
I realize it is time to close this chapter of my life, so I gave Coroner Ms. Julie Harrison my letter of retirement effective May 31.
My hope and prayer is that God will place a new deputy coroner here to minister to the families of Madison County with the same love and compassion that I endeavored to do. May the strength and love of my Lord Jesus Christ, continue to hold us together as a county, state and great nation.
Thank you again for allowing me to serve you.
Sincerely,
Gerald D. Kemp
Retired chief deputy coroner
Madison County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.