Dear Editor: A big thank you to Zach Mitcham and Bruce Gandy for the well written, thought provoking articles in last week's Madison County Journal.
The history of brutal Russian aggression in Ukraine goes back more than 100 years, which I did not know. The insider knowledge on the make up of Russian and Ukrainian forces was also telling and lends truth to the news coming out of Ukraine. Thank you to Mr. Gandy and the men of the Sixth Fleet for giving the Ukrainians knowledge to help in their fight for their homeland and their democracy.
And thanks to Mr. Mitcham for outlining many of the ramifications of Putin's war for the rest of the world. Going forward we must expect and be willing to pay the price in costs and availability of many of the things we have. At least every time a plane or helicopter flies over, I don't have to watch my house demolished. Democracy is a precious thing and we should never take it for granted.
Sincerely,
Maggie Sjoberg
Ila
