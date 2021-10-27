Dear Editor: Regarding your opinions section, “The important work of the nurse,” by Zach Mitcham, Oct. 14.
Thank you from a 28-year seasoned nurse.
Thank you from the nurse who has stood next to a mom and dad with stillborn infant and cried with them.
Thank you from a nurse who has held hands with the family as they removed the breathing tube from their loved ones lungs and watched them take their last breath.
Thank you from the nurse who pushes the bed in silence of the family member who was donating their heart so another family could have their loved ones beat again.
Thank you from the nurse who has been mandated to work double shifts because a high acuity census and decreased staff so your family could be cared for.
Thank you from the nurse who has picked up extra time at other locations so their loved ones could be a priority.
Thank you.
Thank you for recognizing our efforts we give every day, every shift, every glance into you or your families eyes. I pray every day that I somehow touch a life just by a hand on a shoulder, a hug, or simply sitting to listen.
Trust me when I say we don't want you to wait. We don't want you to feel unimportant. We never want you to feel frustrated, sad, angry or that we don't care. I look at each one of my patients like they were my family because they are someone’s family. I would expect that care with my own.
You were right, Zach, when you said some things just come with the job, we do it because we love it. It is a passion I want to pass on to each of the patients I come across.
A definition of irony: 2020 was the “year of the nurse!” We never thought y’all would take that so literally! Yet another irony, that was the year when we were considered “heroes” when we never really changed what we did day to day. It was just recognized on a larger spectrum. We don’t shy away from illness, we run toward it because at that important moment, it might be the last set of eyes your loved one every sees again.
So thank you for giving us recognition but mostly thank you for saying thank you.
Truly, from one very tired, overworked, underpaid and passionate nurse, every moment of it has been my pleasure.
In health and wellness,
Sincerely,
Ginger Metz
Comer
