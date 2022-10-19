Dear Editor: The Larry Grogan family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, church family and relatives for the love and support you gave us when Larry passed away.
We were overwhelmed and wish we could thank each one of you in person. All the cards, words, gifts and just your presence meant so much to us.
