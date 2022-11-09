This letter was sent from Foothills Education Charter High School Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman to Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams regarding the system’s support of Foothills:
Thank you for your support of Foothills Education Charter High School. We have been partners since July 2015. Below are some facts about your participation that you will find interesting.
•618 students transferred to Foothills from your district’s high school, of which 462 were served at Madison Foothills, 37 Foothills Virtual, 24 Clarke, 11 Jackson, and the remainder at other Foothills locations.
•Of these students, 41 graduated with their high school diploma from Foothills, and 90 transferred back to another high school to continue their education. It is estimated that each high school graduate impacts their community by over $500,000 when considering their additional income and lessened need for community services. 131 students have graduated from Foothills or transferred back to their day high school to continue their education, this will result in a community economic impact of approximately $65.5 million.
•37 students participated in our Transfer Credit program, which is designed for students to catch up or get ahead on one or more courses while maintaining enrollment at their home high school.
•13 students participated in our Foothills Plus program, which provides the opportunity for overage students with five or fewer credits remaining to earn their high school diploma.
•Approximately $3.7 million in salaries and benefits have been earned by employees at Madison Foothills, many of whom are also employed by your district during the day. The information above demonstrates a strong impact on students in your community. In partnership with Foothills, your district is also having a broader regional impact as well. Approximately 318 students have attended the Madison Foothills site who do not live in Madison County. It underscores our need to keep our state-wide attendance zone. As you know, we have been working to address 2021 legislative action (SB153). At the conclusion of our current charter contract (June 2024), potential changes to Foothills include:
•converting to a locally-approved alternative charter school,
•losing our state-wide attendance zone,
•asking local districts to pay the supplemental fees required beyond QBE to educate students transferring from their high schools (approximately $4,500 per student), and
•losing our autonomy and flexibility as an LEA. While we will make every attempt to minimize costs for our school district partners, to make this plan work Madison County School District would need to contribute up to $4,500 for each Foothills student who lives in its attendance zone. This formula would have resulted in over $2.5 million being contributed to Foothills in the years since the Madison County site opened, which is approximately $365,000 per year. Please support our work to pass new “compromise” legislation in 2023 that will allow us to:
•maintain our LEA status,
•remain a state-wide attendance zone, and
•establish a sustainable funding formula that includes QBE, a state supplement, and your continued in-kind contributions as well as fees for other services provided. We need you to contact your legislators now to let them know the need for this high school option for all Georgia students. If I can provide additional information, please let me know. I would appreciate any updates you can provide me as it relates to gaining your house members’ and senators’ support for the legislation needed to continue our partnership and charter model. Together we are making a difference.
Superintendent, Foothills Education Charter High School
