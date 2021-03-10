The historic, record-setting cold outbreak last month in the Plains states could have been our problem to deal with. In fact, some of the earliest model projections had the tip of the spear of the coldest air coming right down across the Ohio Valley and into the Southeast instead of the southern plains.
About 10 days out some models were forecasting temperatures to be in the single digits here and near zero or below in the mountains. But thanks to a shift westward, we dodged the brutal cold and all the problems that would have come along with it, including likely rounds of snow and ice resulting in power outages. The ridge of high pressure that has been over Florida and the Caribbean much of the winter keeping them relatively warm strengthened and pushed northward in response to the Arctic high that crashed into the southern plains. And then it wouldn't move. Despite round after round of winter storms (9 of them from January 24-February 19) it mostly held on, with just a little crack allowing a three-day cold snap the 14th -16th.
Now for you snow lovers, I know you would have loved to see just a couple inches sometime during all this, but it just didn't happen. Previous to this Arctic outbreak we did have a brush with snow on the evening of the sixth, when a mix of rain, sleet and a little snow fell for a few hours with temperatures hovering at 33 degrees. Areas north of I-85 (often the "magic" snow line, it seems) did get up to three inches, but it quickly melted outside the mountain areas.
To give proper attention to this historic outbreak of cold in the central states, I want to bore you with some statistics. From Weather.com, here is a portion of the summary of the event: From February 7-20, 9,027 daily cold records were tied or set. There were 981 daily record cold high temperatures (coldest highs for the date) on Valentine's Day. Get this one: 30 percent of all U.S. reporting stations set record daily cold highs from Feb. 14-16. An astounding number. An even more impressive part was the number of all-time coldest records set. In other words, places that have never seen it colder in their weather history. Some of these stations have records going back well over 100 years.
The article states, "There were 103 all-time coldest daily high temperature records tied or set from Feb. 14-17. Topping that were 95 all-time coldest low temperature records in 12 different states from Feb. 11-17, according to NOAA." Incredible. Here are some of the coldest ever readings: Bottineau, ND minus 51, (broke the record from 1893), Owen, WI minus 45, Sioux City, IA minus 28 two mornings in row, Lawton, OK minus 12 and Tyler, TX minus 6. All these are actual temperatures, not wind chills. Oklahoma City did not rise above 20 degrees for about a week. Dallas stayed below freezing for over 10 days straight, except for three hours when it got to 33 degrees. Waco, TX stayed below freezing for 205 straight hours, a new record. Kansas City stayed below 15 degrees for 11 straight days.
Damaging ice storms got as close as central NC. At one point the only three states without at least one inch of snow on the ground were Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Since all of that brutal cold, the weather pattern has improved and much warmer air has flooded most of the country, except the far northwestern and northeastern corners where winter hangs on. I don't think we are quite done with the cold and frost, so don't be too eager to plant your tender veggies just yet.
Weather averages for February, 2021: Avg. low: 36. Lowest: 23. Avg. high: 55. Highest: 77. Mean 45.6 (-0.6). Rainfall: 3.90" (-0.61"). Trace of snow/sleet. 2021 rain total to Feb. 28: 9.21" (+0.33"). Winter average temperature was 44.1, 0.3 degrees below average.
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
