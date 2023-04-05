Dear Editor: Thank you, Zach Mitcham, for dedicating 25 years of your life serving as “Editor Extraordinaire” of The Madison County Journal. You did it all…investigated and reported the news, crime, sports, community and school events, public meetings, wrote opinions…everything we wanted and needed to know to be informed citizens.
Your day was definitely not a 9-5 one. Now it’s time we (reluctantly) give you back to your family and wish you well in your new career. Please know that you will be sadly missed, both as our editor and as our friend.
