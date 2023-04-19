Dear Editor: We would like to express our sincere gratitude for Zach Mitcham’s tireless work as editor of this paper. Zach consistently showed up at events, meetings, and other happenings in the county — his dedication to reporting the news of the community to its members is unmatched.
Specifically, we are so thankful to Zach for always printing library news releases, and showing up at our events to report them in the paper (and he takes the best pictures!). Having the local library routinely showcased in the paper has gone a long way to making the library the community hub that it is. While we will miss Zach’s attendance as reporter and editor, we wish him well in his future endeavors, and hope to see him at library events socially instead!
