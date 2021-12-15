Dear Editor: My neighbor's mobile home burned down tonight. I knew something was wrong after the second fire truck went by.
Getting up to go look outside, I was (what is astonishment mixed with the word fear?) when I saw the very large bright orange huge flames rolling out from the entire front. As I ran down there, praying every one had gotten out safely, I saw it was even worse as I got closer. I could feel the heat from way back and it was noisy. Lots of very bad sounds as it rapidly burned. Even the steps and railings were burning.
At least four firetrucks were already there with tons of different bright lights, and a long row of personal cars and trucks, doors opened, equipment out, hoses getting unrolled, lots of men hurrying in different directions but no panic or shouting. It was just amazing, that during this high stress situation, it was obvious that these men all knew exactly what to do, how to do it and in what order, with no questions or conversations. They are experts! Professionals! So competent! Minutes after the visible flames were beaten back and gone, with huge stinking clouds of smoke and steam pouring out, two men went over the burned porch and actually went inside! The steam/smoke were so thick you could only see a couple of feet, maybe, through it. Was the floor still intact? Would the ceiling or roof cave in on them? You couldn't have paid me enough to go in there.
Everyone had gotten out. All the people were safe. Our brave volunteer firemen had done an outstanding job! They were all at home, safe and warm when the call arrived. And there they were, out in the dark and cold looking indistinguishable from any paid fire fighters anywhere. We should all be so very proud of them. Where would we be without them? We should all give them anything they want. Raise my taxes to support them? Absolutely. Donate money to our volunteer fire departments. It is donating to yourself.
Tomorrow, check your fire insurance coverage very carefully. Check and test those smoke alarm batteries. Check and / or buy a fire extinguisher. Take pictures of every interior wall of your home. Check for all potential fire hazards. I hope you won't ever have to be glad you did.
Their cat was inside at the time of the fire. About an hour after the fire was out, the cat was found outside alive! Had some black smudges on its fur but that was it! Go figure. It was a happy sight indeed.
Sincerely,
Joe Costyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.