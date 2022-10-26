Dear Editor: John H. Jones Masonic Lodge #348 of Danielsville would like to thank the people of the community that helped us in our efforts to support the children of Madison County this past year.

We provide this support through our monthly contributions to the Madison Food Bank, our Coats for Christmas campaign, quarterly donations to the board of education’s Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) program, and our community outreach efforts. We spare no effort or expense to help as many of our young people as possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.