Dear Editor: John H. Jones Masonic Lodge #348 of Danielsville would like to thank the people of the community that helped us in our efforts to support the children of Madison County this past year.
We provide this support through our monthly contributions to the Madison Food Bank, our Coats for Christmas campaign, quarterly donations to the board of education’s Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) program, and our community outreach efforts. We spare no effort or expense to help as many of our young people as possible.
Thank you to everyone that purchased a raffle ticket or chicken plate. Both fundraisers were a success. We would like to thank The Market Place in Danielsville for their help with our chicken plate fundraiser. Additional thanks goes to Anchor Church for their help and support of our M.A.R.T. program donations.
We would also like to thank Ms. Evelyn Howell, Mr. Byron Sexton, Madison County First, Country Superette, Probate Judge Cody Cross, County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon and numerous anonymous donors for their support or our Coats of Christmas campaign. Through the efforts with each of our programs, and with the help and support of the people mentioned, we were able to touch the lives of over 200 young people in our county.
We would also like to invite the community to our Halloween in the Park celebration Friday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Along with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Madison County Board of Commissioners, and our lodge, we hosted over 400 children last year, and hope to increase that participation this year.
Again, thank you to everyone that helped us meet our goals this year.
