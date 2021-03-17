Dear Editor: I want to personally thank our Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for their integrity and fortitude in getting the Relief Bill signed.
I am proud to be a Georgian when I see elected officials like them take the bull by the horns and tackle some of the biggest challenges our nation has faced in recent memory. This is what governing looks like: men and women rising to the needs of our people in ways that will let us get on with our lives, both at work and at home. This bill, while daunting in its size, is exactly the bold step we needed to get America back on the path of meaningful work, healthy lives and fair opportunities for all. The effects of this bill will be felt immediately; we should not have to wait for benefits to “trickle down.” The bill does not serve just the wealthy among us; it serves all Americans. Good job Senators Ossoff and Warnock! We are proud of our Georgia Democratic Senators.
Sincerely,
Conolus Scott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.