Dear Editor: When I travel around Georgia rural communities, I often pick up the local paper to read what is happening in that area. Of course, I find none are as interesting to read as the one in my own county — The Madison County Journal.

Lately, we were treated to two excellent articles about local businesses — SMI Composites that employs hundreds and a new family-owned distillery in Comer that has magically transformed the interior of the old sewing factory. These articles inform and inspire as we learn of the visions and hopes these entrepreneurs have — and their gritty hard work — to add employment, entertainment and vitality to small towns.

