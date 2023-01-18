Dear Editor: When I travel around Georgia rural communities, I often pick up the local paper to read what is happening in that area. Of course, I find none are as interesting to read as the one in my own county — The Madison County Journal.
Lately, we were treated to two excellent articles about local businesses — SMI Composites that employs hundreds and a new family-owned distillery in Comer that has magically transformed the interior of the old sewing factory. These articles inform and inspire as we learn of the visions and hopes these entrepreneurs have — and their gritty hard work — to add employment, entertainment and vitality to small towns.
If anyone attends meetings in Madison County, they are likely to see Zach Mitcham, our indefatigable newspaper writer. These meetings, whether short or long, are often tedious; yet, they tackle the mundane stuff that is so important to our daily lives. Zach is there, with his recorder, paying enough attention to be able to write about the meeting in a way that is understandable, relevant and interesting to us the readers.
Small-town newspapers keep us informed — and hopefully engaged — with things happening in our communities that impact our daily lives. Newspapers are especially necessary for those who don’t have access to computers. Local newspapers keep us connected to our communities and to each other. Let’s all do what we can to add new subscribers so The Madison County Journal can continue its excellent work. Thank you, Zach, and all of the staff for your dedication, talents, and efforts.
