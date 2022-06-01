Dear Editor: To the parents and community members of Madison County. The members of the Madison County Board of Education and Superintendent, Michael Williams, would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation for voting to continue the ESPLOST (one-cent education special purpose local option sales tax) for the next five years. We are very proud to know Madison County is a place that continues to make education a top priority!
The Madison County Charter School System is committed to high achievement and fiscal responsibility. With sound financial planning, the Madison County Charter School System will continue to work diligently to meet the needs of our students while also serving our community. By selecting “Yes” for ESPLOST, you cast a vote for the youth of our community and a brighter future for Madison County. We are grateful for the continued support and partnership.
Sincerely,
Robert Hooper, BOE Chair District 1
Angie McGinnis, BOE District 2
Cindy Nash, BOE Vice Chair District 3
Byron Lee, BOE District 4
Brenda Moon, BOE District 5
Michael Williams, Superintendent
