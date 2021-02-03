Dear Editor: As Sheriff of Madison County, I want to personally thank everyone involved these past budget hearings to increase the public safety wages. The sheriff’s office and EMS have seen so many good people come and go due to monetary reasons. All of those statements of fact were presented to the chairman and commissioners. When they heard them all, they listened and responded. Our office is beyond grateful for that respond. To the chairman and every commissioner, our office says “Thank you.”
The patrol division was running with four deputies short for several months. We typically have 21 deputies who rotate shifts and answer calls for service. Those shortages were being covered as much as possible, however possible. We had a starting salary of $15.50 per hour for a certified deputy sheriff. Now we are able to have a base rate of $18.25 per hour. We were trying to compete with a strong economy and other local agencies that paid $3-to-$5 more per hour. It was a challenge. Thankfully, we now have an opportunity to attract and retain quality employees who serve the citizens of our great county.
Thank you, and again, yes, we are accepting applications.
Sincerely,
Michael Moore
Sheriff, Madison County
