Dear Editor: On May 26, I had a health problem at the Bread Basket in Colbert. Shortly after, an ambulance arrived with paramedics and they were wonderful, as well as some customers who helped also.
I’m thankful for all the help and concern and prayer for my family and me!
Thanks again and my God bless you all.
Sincerely,
Sam Cummins
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.