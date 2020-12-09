Dear Editor: In regards to the opinion of Loran Smith in the Nov. 26, 2020 edition, I feel it is refreshing to read in your paper an opinion that doesn't reek of hate, venom and untruths. This is a great country, the greatest ever, and it is good to hear somebody besides myself speak of its greatness. I am so tired of the negative reporting by the press about what is wrong with the United States of America. He spoke my feelings to the “T.”
When I speak out, I am called ever name you can think of for standing up for this country. But, I will continue to speak out. I'm glad I am not by myself.
Loran Smith — I thank you!
Sincerely,
David Terrell
Comer
