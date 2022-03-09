Dear Editor: My husband recently had a health crisis at our home in Danielsville, which is served by the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, we immediately realized what his symptoms meant and called 911. Within a short amount of time, we had four emergency responders, and an ambulance, at our house. All of his doctors throughout his hospital stay were complimentary of the quality of care administered at our house and in the ambulance.
Our message to all citizens of Madison County is: please be grateful for our first responders and support them and all of the volunteer fire departments in any way you can!
Sincerely,
Sharon Lince
