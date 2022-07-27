Dear Editor: I was humbled once again by the community collaboration I witnessed last Thursday at our annual Back-to-School Rally. I saw school staff, church members, community groups and individuals working side-by-side to serve those in need. This collaboration is the very principle that the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) was founded on over 30 years ago. Joint efforts like these help to maximize resources and limit duplication of services.
M.A.R.T. would like to thank all the community groups and individuals that helped to make this year’s rally a success. These groups and individuals include: ACTION, Inc, Advantage Behavioral Health, Athens Area Diaper Bank, Barrett’s Towing, Colbert UMC, Comer Lions Club, Danielsville Baptist Church, Danielsville UMC, Dollar General, First Citizens Bank, GA Metals, Goodwill, Gordon’s Chapel UMC, Harmony House, Hope Hill, King’s Plumbing, Jackson EMC, Jones Chapel UMC, Kart Wheels, Meadow Baptist Church, Madison County Chamber of Commerce Staff and Members, Madison County Rotary Club, Madison County Extension Service/4-H, Madison County Health Dept, Madison County Library, Madison County Mentor Program, Madison County School and BOE Staff, NE GA Health District, NE GA United Way, Pathways Transition Programs, Pilot Club of Madison County, Sara Collins with UGA, The Marketplace, Trinity Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel Community Church, WoodmenLife, Youth Challenge, Zeb’s BBQ; and individual donors.
