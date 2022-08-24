Dear Editor: We are so thankful for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Bill, supported and shaped by our Georgia Senators Warnock and Ossoff. This bill will benefit Georgians across the economic spectrum. The bill reduces our national debt by almost 300 billion dollars. The provisions in the bill will be paid for by making corporations pay their fair share and ensuring that the super-wealthy pay the taxes they already owe.

Health care costs will be reduced for Senior Citizens on Medicare. Medicare premiums and drug prices will start going down and in 2025, out of pocket costs will be capped at $2000 a year. More immediately, pharmaceutical companies will have to pay rebates starting next year if they raise medication prices faster than inflation.

