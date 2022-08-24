Dear Editor: We are so thankful for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Bill, supported and shaped by our Georgia Senators Warnock and Ossoff. This bill will benefit Georgians across the economic spectrum. The bill reduces our national debt by almost 300 billion dollars. The provisions in the bill will be paid for by making corporations pay their fair share and ensuring that the super-wealthy pay the taxes they already owe.
Health care costs will be reduced for Senior Citizens on Medicare. Medicare premiums and drug prices will start going down and in 2025, out of pocket costs will be capped at $2000 a year. More immediately, pharmaceutical companies will have to pay rebates starting next year if they raise medication prices faster than inflation.
Rural Georgians will benefit directly: Farmers who are economically distressed and most at-risk to losing their farms will see significant financial support. More than $20 billion to support climate-smart agriculture practices and $5 billion in grants to support healthy, fire resilient forests, and forest conservation are part of the bill. Most importantly, $14 billion is focused on clean energy in rural communities, including assistance for rural electric cooperatives transitioning to clean energy and investments in the domestic production of biofuels. Production tax credits to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and critical minerals processing will have an estimated investment of $30 billion. Affordable housing and energy efficiency across the board (from electric buses to retrofitting low-income homes in need of repair) are among the goals of this bill. Moreover, all of it means jobs right here in America.
Finally, America has taken on the responsibility of the effects of climate change and Georgians can reap the economic and moral benefits. The bill will bring down energy costs for families and create thousands of good jobs, all while reducing climate pollution and ensuring that we have a clean, secure future energy supply.
This bill is a huge accomplishment. We also want to thank President Biden and Congress for their work to plow our tax dollars back into programs for working Americans in bold and lasting ways.
and the Madison County Georgia Democrats
