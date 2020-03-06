Dear Editor: We have endured unusual “monsoons” of late, including one drenching that washed out the big dip in unpaved Lake Deerfield Road where maybe a bridge would have been a better, if not very costly, solution. Twelve families were unable to get out except by a long, muddy trek by foot through the hilly woods in pouring rain.
With washouts all over the county that Friday morning our road department got on the scene quickly to begin repairs. By Monday they had a pipe and began filling in the chasm so that later we could drive out by cascading down a steep decline and back up out of the pit. They continue to fill that pit little by little and soon it will be back to normal. Many thanks for all they have done.
Special thanks go to the surrounding community, particularly Wesley Chandler, who took charge, letting residents park at his farm and arranging for others with mules and ATVs to ferry folks safely across his large, muddy pasture to the property of Justin and Alex Miller. Chandler cut his fence and Miller allowed all those people to traverse their property back and forth to carry on their lives. My daughter and I very much appreciate all those who worked together to make this inconvenience tolerable.
When people come together to address public needs and the needs of our neighbors, we are at our finest. Madison County knows how to do this!
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
